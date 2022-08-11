goskagit

Skagit County's transfer station closed today, as unreliable train service is preventing garbage from being removed from the station. 

This closure of the station on Ovenell Road west of Burlington is expected to last through until Monday, according to a news release from the county. 

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

