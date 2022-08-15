Transfer Station
Buy Now

A container used to haul away garbage sits on a trailer July 12 at the Skagit County transfer station west of Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit County’s transfer station on Ovenell Road west of Burlington will remain closed to self-haulers at least through Tuesday.

A crucial piece of equipment that loads trash onto trains for delivery out of the county broke last week and the county is awaiting repairs, said Margo Gillaspy, Solid Waste Division manager with Public Works.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.