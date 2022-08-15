Skagit County’s transfer station on Ovenell Road west of Burlington will remain closed to self-haulers at least through Tuesday.
A crucial piece of equipment that loads trash onto trains for delivery out of the county broke last week and the county is awaiting repairs, said Margo Gillaspy, Solid Waste Division manager with Public Works.
She hopes the piece of equipment will be repaired Tuesday, and that self-haulers can return Wednesday. However, she said she can’t commit to that.
“Our floor was already pretty full, and then we got this,” Gillaspy said of the broken equipment. “We can’t even accommodate a day’s worth of garbage.”
In the meantime, the county is working with its contractor to truck garbage out of the transfer station, but that’s only keeping up with the garbage brought in by commercial providers — Waste Management and the cities of Anacortes, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
“Currently with trucking, all we can do is keep up with commercial load,” Gillaspy said.
Garbage has been piling up this summer, as BNSF Railway has failed to reliably deliver empty bins to Skagit County and others in the region.
This is the third time since the beginning of summer that the transfer station has closed to self-haulers, and the station was even briefly closed to commercial loads on Friday.
While this current closure isn’t directly related to the train schedule, Gillaspy said if BNSF had been more reliable, the county would have had more capacity to weather the equipment failure.
Emergency trucking is covered under the county’s current contract for garbage removal, and isn’t costing anything extra, she said.
Gillaspy asked that self-haulers call 360-416-1570 to determine whether the station is open before making a trip.
BNSF has not explained publicly the cause of the disruption in rail car service.
