...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Fees for disposing of garbage at two of Skagit County’s transfer stations will increase June 1.
According to a news release from Skagit County, general solid waste disposal fees at the Skagit County Recycling & Transfer Station on Ovenell Road near Skagit Regional Airport and at the Sauk Transfer Station in Concrete will increase from $101 to $103 per ton.
The minimum charge for residential waste disposal will increase from $18 to $20.
The increases are part of incremental increases approved by the Skagit County Board of Commissioners in 2019. The increases run through 2023.
Recycling and household hazardous waste drop-off will remain free for households, and rates at the Clear Lake site will remain at $7 per 32-gallon can.
“The solid waste division is funded entirely by disposal and user fees. This rate increase is part of a rate structure that was approved in 2019,” county Solid Waste Division Manager Margo Gillaspy said in the release. “Incremental increases ensure that our system remains fiscally sustainable.”
The incremental increases approved in 2019 were the first increases since 2010.
The rate for general solid waste began increasing by $2 per year starting in 2020 and will top out at $105 per ton. The minimum charge for residential waste also began increasing by $2 per year starting in 2020 and will top out at $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.