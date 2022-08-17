goskagit

The Skagit County transfer station on Ovenell Road west of Burlington reopened to self-haulers Wednesday morning after being closed for about five days because of a broken piece of equipment, according to a news release from Skagit County.

The station closed to self-haulers on Aug. 11 because a piece of equipment broke at the rail spur operated by Republic, the county’s disposal contractor.

