Northwest Washington including Skagit County will remain under a flood watch through late Sunday due to heavy rainfall over the weekend, according to a memo from the National Weather Service's Seattle office.
A total of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected across the lowlands.
As of early Saturday afternoon, the Skagit River was not expected to reach flood stage of 28 feet, according to data from the Northwest River Forecast Center. The river was expected to crest at about 26.5 feet late Sunday.
Meanwhile, high winds hit the area on Saturday, with gusts up to 25 mph reported in Mount Vernon on Saturday morning, according to the weather service. A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday.
Power outages affected several hundred customers in the Mount Vernon and La Conner areas on Saturday afternoon, according to an outage map from Puget Sound Energy.
