Skagit County’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.3% in June, a sign that many are returning to work as businesses reopen, according to new figures released Tuesday by the state Employment Security Department (ESD).
The unemployment rate in Skagit County surged to 19.1% in April, the third highest in the state, and fell to 16.5% in May, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures from the ESD.
“The rate has come down a little bit, but I think the situation right now is so volatile that I’m not ready to take a whole lot of comfort in it yet,” said John Sternlicht, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC).
He said June’s rate of 11.3% is two or three times higher than Skagit County’s unemployment rate over the past five years. That rate had remained stable between 4.5% and 6%.
Sternlicht said the degree to which the economy recovers is tied to compliance with public health guidelines, such as wearing face coverings and social distancing.
“The more we comply with those necessary but minor modifications, the sooner we will bounce back,” he said.
He said returning to more restrictions on businesses to lessen the virus’ spread would be a hardship for many businesses, and “many that survived the first round of (the shutdown) may not survive the second.”
When businesses have to shut down, it disproportionately affects those in service-related industries and manufacturing, who lack the ability to work from home, Sternlicht said.
From May to June, employment increased by 900 in Skagit County, with jobs gains across all industries except manufacturing, according to ESD’s estimate of non-farm employment.
From June 2019 to June 2020, employment is down across nearly every sector. Employment in leisure and hospitality is down 43%, construction, mining and logging down 20%, and manufacturing down 11%, according to the data. Retail trade is the only industry that saw growth, with 900 jobs added between June 2019 and June 2020.
Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase Safe Start Plan allowed restaurants to reopen dining rooms, salons and barbershops to open, and in-person shopping to resume at many retail stores.
At Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery in Anacortes, co-owner Rick Star said the restaurant has rehired a majority of its employees, though most are working fewer hours.
He said outdoor seating at the restaurant has been popular, though business remains slower than normal due to Phase 2’s 50% capacity rule, the decline of tourism and the fact many do not yet feel comfortable eating out.
Star agreed that the public can help businesses stay open by wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, minimizing large gatherings, and taking other precautions.
He said if an employee were to test positive for COVID-19 and the restaurant had to temporarily close, it would hurt financially and would bring bad publicity. And returning to Phase 1 would be problematic, he said.
“Everyone knows they need to be behaving responsibility and caring about one another’s welfare,” Star said. “That is going to allow us to move forward instead of backward.”
