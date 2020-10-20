Though most attention in the area of public health in 2020 has been on the COVID-19 pandemic, Skagit County leaders haven’t forgotten another major health concern impacting local communities: Opioid addiction.
Since identifying the opioid crisis as a public health concern in 2015, Skagit County Public Health has worked with partners to develop a website that can serve as a one-stop shop for information on the issue.
Monday, Skagit County launched that website — SkagitRising.org.
The website provides information about the opioid problem, how to get help and how to support loved ones who may be struggling with addiction to opioids and other substances.
“Thousands of Skagitonians from all walks of life struggle with substance use and addiction. Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate,” the website states.
It is also a disease that can begin in a multitude of ways, including following an injury for which a patient is prescribed opioid pain medications.
“Substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder, are chronic medical conditions and need to be treated as such,” the website states.
Without treatment, substance use disorders can lead to death. Opioids are a growing cause of overdose deaths in Skagit County.
In 2019, about three times as many Skagit County residents died of opioid overdose as in 1999 — 16 compared to five — according to the new website’s data page.
Opioids also killed more Skagitonians in 2019 than other types of drugs, with 70% of overdoses that year being attributed to opioids, including prescription pills and heroin.
Information — about prevention, treatment and support — is key to fighting the disease, according to Skagit County Public Health, and the goal of the website is to provide that information in an easy to navigate place.
“SkagitRising lists all of the local opioid and substance use-related tools and resources in one place. So, we hope this website increases accessibility to information, makes it easier to navigate the system, and helps community members find support,” Skagit County Community Health Education Specialist McKinzie Gales said in a news release.
