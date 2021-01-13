Skagit County Public Health received no new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week from the state.
County spokesperson Laura Han said the county does not have enough of the vaccine to immunize everyone in the first phase of eligibility, and has had to rely on the generosity of nearby health care providers and neighboring counties to get additional doses.
Receiving no new doses from the state comes a week after the Skagit County commissioners sent a letter to the Office of the Governor and the state Department of Health, questioning the small number of doses that have been given to the county compared to neighboring counties.
Brian Ivie, president and CEO of Skagit Regional Health, said at a meeting Tuesday of the Skagit Regional Health Board of Commissioners that the county has received the fewest doses per capita of any county in the state.
Outside of the doses it has received from Skagit County, the health care provider has gotten 1,300 from Snohomish County and 500 from Swedish Medical Services, spokesperson Rachael Woods said in an email.
One hundred more each are on their way from PeaceHealth and Island County, she said.
As with the county, Skagit Regional Health received no additional doses from the state this week, Woods said.
At the Tuesday meeting, Dr. Mary Ann Hink, chief physician officer for Skagit Regional Health, said 1,546 of the provider's staff, or about 48% of those eligible, have been given the first dose as of Monday.
She said 281 employees have been given their second dose.
Among those who are receiving vaccines is the seven-member board of commissioners, which Woods said falls under guidance to inoculate all employees who access a health care facility.
"It is not an issue any longer of vaccinating health care employees but workers in a health care setting," she said. "Our commissioners are important for the organization’s continued operations.
One member of the board has been vaccinated so far, she said.
