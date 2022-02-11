When Anna McKenna was in high school, she wanted a dog.
Her parents were skeptical of the idea, considering she would soon be going off to college soon and they would inherit the responsibility of caring for the dog.
After some deliberation, they arrived at a compromise: allowing her to volunteer for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
The organization matches volunteers with puppies when they are about 8 weeks old, and the volunteers train them for a year to a year and a half, McKenna said.
Though the dogs are eventually sent to professionals for formal guide dog training, it's the volunteers who give the dogs the foundational training they need, including house training, leash training and obedience training.
Sixteen dogs later, McKenna is still training dogs with Guide Dogs for the Blind. She is part of a new Skagit County chapter of the organization.
Her current dog, Ballad, is a 15-month-old black Labrador retriever that is almost ready for the next step in her career.
A community field representative will soon evaluate Ballad and decide if she is ready to receive professional guide dog training or if she will be a breeder.
The best dogs are selected to be breeders, McKenna said.
Guide Dogs for the Blind has its own breeding colony so it can breed dogs that have the best qualities for guide dogs.
Ballad has come a long way since McKenna began raising her about a year ago, she said.
She is obedient and follows McKenna's commands.
When Ballad was a puppy, however, she was a lot like Halo, a 9-week-old black Lab puppy that Melinda Regenfuss, a fellow volunteer with the Skagit County chapter of Guide Dogs for the Blind, is raising.
Regenfuss began caring for Halo about a week ago.
The key to raising the puppies is introducing them to a variety of lifestyles, McKenna said.
"Because who knows where they're going to end up," she said.
Regenfuss works from home at her farm in Stanwood and McKenna recently got permission from her supervisor to bring Ballad to the emergency dispatch center where McKenna works.
Ballad joins McKenna during her 12-hour shifts and is well-behaved at the office, she said.
On one weekend, Regenfuss took care of Ballad on her farm so Ballad could be introduced to a different lifestyle, Regenfuss said.
Tina Fish is currently training an 18-week-old yellow Lab puppy named Kendrick.
"He is such a good worker," Fish said about Kendrick.
Fish co-trains the bold and confident puppy with her daughter, she said.
Community field representatives for Guide Dogs for the Blind try to eventually pair guide dogs with clients who have similar lifestyles to those who have trained the dogs, McKenna said.
For instance, McKenna raised a golden retriever when she was single and had a busy lifestyle, and that dog was matched with a single client who traveled and worked often, she said.
Although all of the dogs are being trained to be guide dogs for the blind or visually impaired, some of the dogs don't make it to that point, McKenna said.
Those dogs can still be guide dogs for those with hearing loss, or can be trained to be comfort dogs for veterans or children, she said.
Volunteers work with community field representatives and other dog trainers to make sure they are ready before they are given a puppy, McKenna said.
They then meet with other trainers three times a month and the representative checks in with them every six months to make sure they are on track.
Volunteers are responsible for food and dog toys, but Guide Dogs for the Blind pays veterinary bills, McKenna said.
Volunteers can be seen taking their dogs on outings, rewarding them with dog kibble from their pocket and the positive reinforcement word "nice," McKenna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.