Skagit County public health leaders are skeptical of a bill being considered by the state Legislature that would create regional health districts. They fear the loss of local control and question the timing of a significant change to the state's public health system.
House Bill 1152, which is working its way through legislative committees, would establish a work group to develop a plan to establish multicounty public health districts in order to facilitate the sharing of resources between county departments, to evaluate performance and to raise new funding for public health services.
County Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said no one in state government has told her what problem this bill is designed to fix.
"It remains unclear what system problem the bill proposes to solve and what are the goals of the solutions proposed," Johnson said.
She said she's concerned that giving too much authority to regional entities will mean the needs of smaller counties such as Skagit could get overlooked.
"Our opposition is because of the removal of local connections and the administration of public health in our local community," she said.
Finally, Johnson said the middle of a pandemic is simply the wrong time to be discussing a massive change to how public health is administered.
"Our undivided attention needs to be on COVID-19," she said.
Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Samish Island, said she sees the bill as an opportunity to have a discussion on how to build a public health system that is better prepared for future public health crises.
Lekanoff, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, said this bill was proposed by the office of Gov. Jay Inslee. She said being a co-sponsor gives her more influence over the process, and allows her to bring Skagit County's concerns to the table.
"Implementation of this bill will be incredibly important," she said. "They have a friend and a voice in the process."
There is already some evidence the county's concerns are being heard, as a substitute bill that passed through the House Health Care and Wellness Committee includes a reduced role for the regional health districts relative to local departments.
Lekanoff said the pandemic has exposed failures in both state and local public health infrastructure, and conversations on addressing them should begin as soon as possible.
While she said she has respect for Johnson and for the public health department she leads, not all of the state's 35 health districts are as strong.
"I need to look at, holistically, how this bill will impact the state," Lekanoff said.
The substitute bill sets a Jan. 1, 2024 timeline for establishing these comprehensive health districts. Skagit County would be joined with Snohomish, Island, Whatcom and San Juan counties.
Lekanoff said this timeline can be adjusted if public health leaders need more time, and she can bring those concerns forward as deliberations continue.
District boards would be comprised of local elected officials, tribal representatives, a regional health officer and health experts appointed by Inslee. Existing county boards aren't required to have those with experience in health fields.
The bill also requires local boards to add tribal, public health and community stakeholder representation, and requires state approval to make changes to their structures.
Johnson said the substitute bill is an improvement over the original.
She acknowledged local public health has struggled during the pandemic, but said the bill as written doesn't show her how the presence of a regional district would have functioned better.
"The premise that ... it would not have failed if we were part of a comprehensive district, I'm going to overtly say that is not the case for Skagit County," Johnson said.
She agrees with the bill's premise that public health is underfunded, but said she doesn't see why a regional board is necessary to generate additional money.
Members of Skagit County's existing Board of Health have also expressed confusion over the purpose of this bill.
County Commissioner Peter Browning said there are aspects of public health that benefit from regionalization, such as mental health and substance abuse treatment, but that counties are already collaborating on these issues.
"Nobody is arguing some of this doesn't make sense," he said, but he said the Legislature has still not conveyed what problem this bill is designed to fix.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki, who also sits on the county Board of Health, said she doesn't see the point in adding a layer of bureaucracy to public health.
"I fundamentally don't believe there's efficiency in adding another layer of government," she said.
Further, she agreed with Johnson's concern about timing, saying the state needs to get to the other side of the pandemic before it can begin to evaluate the performance of the current public health system.
County Board of Public Health member Aaron Katz, who has extensive experience in public health during his 32 years as a faculty member at the University of Washington, disagreed with his colleagues, saying the board should give the bill a clear-eyed evaluation and avoid discounting it because of a fear of change.
"We should be open-minded about the trade-offs, and not get too parochial about defending what we have," he said.
