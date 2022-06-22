...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2022 EXPECTED SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...
After an unusually cool and wet spring, a rapid warm-up is
expected late this week, with temperatures peaking Saturday
through Monday across western Washington. Most lowland and
mountain valley locations will see temperatures peaking in the
80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday.
This level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness to heat-sensitive people and pets. Given the recent cool
weather there has been little opportunity to acclimate to warm
temperatures. As such, there is concern that this rapid warm-up
could catch some off guard. Furthermore, area rivers continue to
run high as a result of the cool and wet spring and water
temperatures are running generally between 40-50 degrees. The
combination of these factors significantly increases the concern
for cold and or high water-related incidents. Cold water shock and
hypothermia can quickly result in death during these early season
heat events. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a
life jacket, and keep a close eye on children.
Skagit County is no longer taking online applications for rental assistance, as staff anticipate running out of grant funding.
Instead, those behind on their rent can apply in person at Community Action of Skagit County, Northwest Youth Services or the Catholic Community Services Farmworker Center.
The county has distributed about $15 million in rental assistance to 2,400 renters since the program began in 2021, said George Kosovich, public health analyst for the county.
He said the county has about $4 million in federal funding left to distribute, which will likely be spent in the next couple months.
“There’s clearly still a need,” Kosovich said, adding there have been an uptick in applications over the past two weeks.
Starting soon, the county will begin prioritizing applicants who are imminently facing eviction, he said.
The process of reviewing applications has been made more difficult by an influx of what are likely fraudulent requests, he said.
“We had 86 applications come from a single IP address,” Kosovich said.
Before paying out, Public Health staff go through the applications manually to determine which are legitimate, he said.
The taking of applications online won’t be coming back, as the rest of the money available should already be allocated by the time staff can finish combing through the requests that are now coming in, he said.
“We’ve had this influx of applications and we know we will be running short of funds,” Kosovich said.
Through this federally-funded program, renters behind on payments can request back rent if they earn a less than the average household.
For instance, an individual earning less than $46,100 a year would qualify, and a four-person household earning less than $65,800 would qualify, according to the county.
Kosovich said the average household is receiving about $7,000 dollars.
This funding is the third round of state and federal rental assistance made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.