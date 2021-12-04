An open door shows the inside of a new mobile shower trailer on Friday in Mount Vernon. The trailer, operated by the nonprofit Skagit Connections, will provide access to showers for homeless residents in the county.
Skagit County’s first mobile shower trailer is set to start making the rounds, bringing free showers to the homeless throughout the county.
Aaron Mountain, executive director of the nonprofit Skagit Connections, said his organization’s new shower trailer was put into action a little sooner than expected to help out during November’s flooding events.
As he and others with Skagit Connections were preparing the trailer and its four shower stalls for a ribbon-cutting event held Friday, they saw a need at a Red Cross shelter in Mount Vernon.
“We decided we couldn’t cut ribbons when people needed showers,” he said.
Starting Saturday, Mountain and his team of volunteers had the shower trailer set up at the Mount Vernon Seventh Day Adventist Church. They were also offering food, clothes and basic automotive maintenance.
Mountain said he didn’t yet have a set schedule for the three places he’s already lined up to host the trailer, and he’s trying to find more sites throughout the county.
Sarah Hinman, the county’s assistant director of Public Health, said she’s excited someone has been able to bring this first-of-its-kind service here.
She said there have been no mobile shower services operating in the county before now, and free showers, in general, are hard to come by.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunities for the homeless to get a shower became even more restrictive, Hinman said.
“We’ve heard stories of people going a month without showering,” she said.
Mountain heard similar stories.
“Facilities and places that were available for them to take a shower, they all closed,” he said.
Hinman said lack of access to hygiene is a persistent issue for those living on the street. Homeless residents seeking services or a job are hindered if they can’t shower regularly, she said.
Skagit Connections raised about $80,000 to purchase the shower trailer and a towing vehicle, Mountain said.
Mountain said the idea to buy the shower trailer came out of discussions with his Bible study group about how many in church communities seem unmotivated toward actually addressing societal issues such as homelessness. They see barriers instead of possibilities, he said.
Mountain and the others worked with InFocus Ministries, a Mount Vernon-based nonprofit that helps new charity groups get off the ground, he said.
Mountain said new fundraising will support operations of the shower trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.