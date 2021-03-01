For the second consecutive week, Skagit County Public Health registered 600 people on Saturday for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
County spokesperson Laura Han said the county-run vaccination site at the fairgrounds received the same number of first doses it had the previous week. In addition to these first doses, she said the county got all the second doses it requested.
More appointments will likely be available about 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6, when the county is informed of its next allotment, according to the county's vaccine website.
Skagit Regional Health's vaccination clinic in Mount Vernon was sent 2,340 doses, which includes both first and second doses.
The clinic received an extra shipment last week, meaning it was sent 3,270 doses that week, according to a Skagit Regional Health spokesperson.
Staff is working through its wait-list to use these doses, but schedulers are finding many on the wait-list have already been vaccinated elsewhere, and no longer need an appointment.
The provider is working on an update to the wait-list process to make it easier to remove patients who have already received the vaccine.
According to the most recent state data, providers in Skagit County have given 33,897 doses of the vaccine.
Han said the county has not heard from the state as to how the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will impact the allotments coming to Skagit County.
However, she said 60,000 doses of the new vaccine were sent to the state this week, a significant boost to the number of doses allocated.
Those seeking to schedule a vaccination appointment can go to COVIDWA.com, a volunteer-made site that collects information on a number of public and private vaccine providers.
Han said users should contact the providers listed if they have questions about any information on the site.
"Because it's run by volunteers, some inaccuracies should occasionally be expected," she said.
