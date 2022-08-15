Skagit County’s new morgue is complete, and will be fully up and running by Sept. 1.
Coroner Hayley Thompson said the facility will help staff to be more respectful and efficient, while giving her more consistent oversight over the process.
“As difficult as this is for families to deal with ... they want to know they’re loved ones are treated with respect,” she said.
Since 2010, the county has paid $12,000 a year to use the morgue at Skagit Valley Hospital.
This new county facility adds morgue space for the county and has a viewing area for families, Thompson said.
The county only had room for five bodies at the hospital, and Thompson said she sometimes had to push families to make arrangements quickly due to limited space.
This facility has space for 14 bodies.
Families will also have a chance to view the body, which they couldn’t do at the hospital, Thompson said.
“Families are really adamant about seeing the body,” she said, adding it helps with the closure process.
The space also lets police view an autopsy if it would help with investigating a suspicious death, and can be used in the education of medical students, Thompson said.
The project was awarded $135,000 in the state capital budget and received a $250,000 federal grant.
This would have covered the construction as budgeted in 2021, but costs increased dramatically as the remodel got underway, said Ken Hansen, the county’s facilities manager.
Some of the specialized equipment — such as the walk-in cooler and autopsy station — were more expensive than what was budgeted, he said. The existing building also required more work than originally thought.
The final cost is about $950,000, he said, with the county filling the funding gap with its own money.
Hansen said the county had never built a morgue before, and has little experience with similar facilities.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
