It’s been nearly five months since the state’s theaters and performing arts venues were ordered to shut their doors to slow the spread of COVID-19.
With a rise in cases and a tightening of restrictions, live theater is unlikely to resume anytime soon — if at all this year.
Musical performances, theater and dance in front of physical audiences are banned until Phase 4, the final phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.
Skagit County remains in Phase 2, and Inslee has paused the reopening process indefinitely.
As organizations weather the financial blow of lost ticket sales, some are experimenting with online content — from virtual plays to operas on Zoom — for audiences to watch at home.
A goal of such organizations is making sure people don’t lose their connection to the arts, said Roger Gietzen, executive director of the Lincoln Theatre Center Foundation, which operates the historic Lincoln Theatre in downtown Mount Vernon.
The Lincoln is doing what it can even it doesn’t mean a lot of money coming in.
“We (re)opened our box office and people can come in and buy popcorn and rent a video,” he said. “(One day last week) we did $12 (in sales). It’s really goodwill for the community.”
The Lincoln recently purchased technology to livestream concerts, and hopes to stream them on its YouTube channel this fall. Donations would be requested.
The theater also adapted its annual summer theater camp to online, offering workshops on puppeteering, auditioning, stage makeup and choreography.
COVID-19 has also impacted the Lincoln’s biggest fundraiser of the year, BrewFest on the Skagit. In place of an event at Riverwalk Park, participating breweries in Skagit and Whatcom counties last week donated a portion of their proceeds to the theater.
Gietzen said the money is a fraction of what the theater usually brings in through BrewFest on the Skagit.
He said the hope is that Skagit County makes it to Phase 3, and the Lincoln can reopen to screen movies at 25% capacity. That would provide a little bit of income in the short term.
“As far as being able to sustain the theater, we have to wait until we can get live performances back in,” Gietzen said.
The Lincoln typically presents several dozen musical acts and theatrical productions a year.
To stay afloat during the pandemic, the theater is drawing on an emergency fund, Gietzen said, and has enough to get through the end of the year.
He said a Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan from the federal government helped pay employees for 10 weeks. Staff washed the theater’s walls, carpets and seats, restained a hardwood floor, and repainted the stage.
The loan was forgivable if used for salaries and other expenses.
Gietzen said a second PPP loan may be needed because the theater is still closed. Congress is currently negotiating the latest COVID-19 relief package.
It’s not just theaters that have been hit hard.
“It’s all the performers, unless you’re super big and you can do a virtual concert that actually makes money,” Gietzen said. “Everyone is struggling in the arts.”
Even with finances tight, the Lincoln is planning a remodel project of its small lobby to make the space safer for when audiences return. The plan is to relocate the box office to the sidewalk in front of the theater, move the concessions stand out of the lobby, and expand the women’s restroom to reduce long lines.
Other arts organizations in Skagit County, which do not operate their own theater spaces, say the survival of the Lincoln Theatre is paramount to their own survival.
“What would hurt us the most is if the venues were impaired,” said Joseph Bowen, president of Mount Vernon-based META Performing Arts, which focuses on providing acting opportunities for young people. “It would really be devastating to us if something happened to the Lincoln. There’s just nothing like it.”
The same is true for Skagit County-based Theatre Arts Guild.
“Supporting these theaters is so important for our community, so that (Theatre Arts Guild) and other groups have a place to return when it’s safe,” Ria Peth, the organization’s president, wrote in an email.
Both theater groups said while COVID-19 has brought their work to a halt, they are able to remain financially stable and are exploring virtual theater.
Anacortes Community Theater (ACT) has already staged several virtual productions, and has several more in the works.
The theater restructured its 2020 season around shows that could be performed by actors who live in the same household in order to maintain physical distance between nonhousehold members, said TJ Fantini, ACT’s board president.
Actors perform on stage in front of a camera and empty seats. Directors work with actors only by phone or Zoom, and the cameraperson and lighting and sound technicians wear masks and keep their distance, Fantini said.
ACT has a 10-minute virtual play festival that can be streamed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons through Aug. 22.
The idea was to keep theater going while following public health guidelines.
“We know it’s not the same, but if you want (theater) to be there when it comes back, hopefully you’ll help support it,” Fantini said.
When theater does return in front of live audiences, there may be changes.
Bowen, of META Performing Arts, said large musical productions may have to be swapped out for plays with smaller casts and budgets.
“We certainly don’t want to do a musical that would cost us a great deal of money when we don’t have reasonable assurance the audience would be there,” he said.
The Lincoln normally seats 500, but capacity would be limited under COVID-19 restrictions.
And musicals might be out of the question for a while.
Singing has been shown to transmit the virus easily. Such was the case in March when 52 were infected during a choir practice in Skagit County.
Mount Vernon-based Pacific Northwest Opera is planning to present a pay-per-view opera through Zoom, said Mitchell Kahn, the group’s general and artistic director.
The opera, “Don Pasquale,” had been planned for spring at McIntyre Hall but was canceled because of COVID-19.
Performers will sing arias individually in their own homes on the Zoom call.
Mitchell, who is a physician and previously a doctor for the Metropolitan Opera for two decades, said an expert panel ruled this spring that singing in groups will not be safe until there is a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment that is 95% effective. The panel wrote that might take up to two years.
Mitchell said the risk of transmission during live performances is too high, especially with singers trained to project their voices to the back of the theater without the aid of microphones.
There have also been studies on how playing instruments could potentially transmit the virus.
Another local group, Shakespeare Northwest, which presents an annual Shakespeare festival at the outdoor Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre west of Mount Vernon, is planning to stage its canceled 2020 season next summer.
In the meantime, the group plans to construct a permanent stage at the location, said Glynna Goff, festival managing director for Shakespeare Northwest.
She said the outdoor stage may be a safer option than an indoor venue, though there’s still the issue of distancing between actors. In battle scenes in Shakespeare’s plays, actors are frequently in each other’s faces and are breathing hard.
Goff said it’s the face-to-face connection of live shows that people are missing.
“We are really hopeful that we will be able to return live next summer,” she said. “That the science can advance enough to make that safe. We are fortunate that we can financially sustain this time, and feel for other theater groups that are really financially hurting.... (Restarting) will be like everyone trying to generate momentum out of inertia.”
