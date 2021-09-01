Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Skagit County is seeking public input in the county's redistricting process.
Local governments are required to redraw boundaries of their electoral districts every 10 years to account for changes in population. The redistricting follows completion of the U.S. census.
Skagit County has three commissioners districts, and each is represented by one commissioner.
The county has contracted with FLO Analytics to research and produce proposed redistricting maps.
At the first of four public meetings on the topic last week, Kent Martin, senior analyst and project manager with FLO Analytics, said his firm will analyze census data and map how the county has grown over the past 10 years.
What the firm doesn't have is an understanding of what neighborhoods or communities should be in the same district — referred to as communities of interest, he said.
Martin asked residents to write in to inform his team about any communities of interest. These include cities and towns, but can also be neighborhoods, homeowners associations, school districts or concentrated minority populations.
Skagit County's District 1 includes Anacortes, La Conner and the western portion of the county. District 2 is made up of Mount Vernon and the southwest corner of the county. District 3 represents the remainder of the county, including Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and other east county communities.
This process is separate from redistricting for state legislative and U.S. congressional districts, which is happening at the state level.
Martin said census data was released in mid-August, about four months later than expected. Because the commissioners need to approve a redistricting plan before the end of this year, the process will be compressed.
Meetings are scheduled monthly through November. At the Sept. 25 meeting, FLO Analytics will present an analysis of population growth in the county.
At the Oct. 25 meeting, the team will present draft maps.
These meetings will be held in the Commissioners' Hearing Room at 1800 Continental Street, Mount Vernon. They will be accessible online at bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg.
