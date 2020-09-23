The unemployment rate in Skagit County dropped from 12% in July to 9.7% in August, according to non-seasonally adjusted numbers released Tuesday by the state Employment Security Department (ESD).
Anneliese Vance-Sherman, a regional labor economist for the ESD, said workers are returning to their jobs as businesses find ways to adapt and reopen.
"I think we're seeing a lot of innovation," she said. "Businesses are in a highly uncertain environment and are figuring out how to navigate that."
The county's unemployment rate is the 10th highest in the state. The rate spiked to 19% in April, and has since steadily fallen. For comparison, the rate in August 2019 was 5.3%.
Vance-Sherman said the unemployment rate doesn't show what's going on beneath the surface.
She said some parents may be feeling pressure to leave the workforce to supervise their children with online learning, and some workers may be fearful to return to jobs because of health concerns.
The labor force in Skagit County — which includes both the employed and unemployed — shrank between July and August, according to ESD data.
Vance-Sherman said some in the workforce may not have jobs to return to.
While jobs in some industries have bounced back, there are 7% fewer jobs in Skagit County than there were last year, according to ESD's non-seasonally adjusted estimates on nonfarm employment released Tuesday.
Industries such as leisure and hospitality have been slow to recover, while other sectors have grown. Retail trade added 1,000 jobs between August 2019 and August 2020, according to the data.
Vance-Sherman said some retailers, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, have seen increased sales, while other retailers have not. She said part of the growth has to do with the federal stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits, which ended in July, that boosted spending.
Vance-Sherman said moving forward, she expects jobs to continue to return, but at a slower pace.
"I do expect to see the unemployment rate to continue to come down, assuming we keep COVID-19 cases under control," she said. "(A spike) could throw a wrench into everything."
As was the case when the pandemic began, a spike in cases could lead to a jump in unemployment as people alter their behaviors due to the virus and government measures close businesses, Vance-Sherman said.
