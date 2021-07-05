Local firefighters responded to numerous brush fires — many started by fireworks — over the Fourth of July weekend, and at least one department said Sunday was the busiest Fourth of July it had experienced in recent years.
Agencies had warned people in advance of the holiday weekend to forgo the fireworks this year due to unusually dry conditions and the recent heat wave.
Wildland firefighters from the state Department of Natural Resources responded to 19 brush fires in Skagit County on Sunday.
The largest was a fire that broke out on Sunday evening south of Clear Lake. The fire, off Highway 9 north of Gunderson Road, was between 2 and 3 acres, said Natural Resources spokesperson Darwin Forsyth.
Crews from local fire districts and the Mount Vernon Fire Department assisted Natural Resources crews in putting out the fire.
Highway 9 was closed in both directions for nearly three hours, said State Patrol Trooper William Glahn. The roadway opened shortly before 10:20 p.m., he said.
No further information was available about the Clear Lake fire by press time.
Mount Vernon firefighters responded to at least four small brush fires ignited by fireworks in Mount Vernon city limits before midnight on Sunday, said Assistant Chief Bryan Harris.
“Yesterday (July 4) we had more firework activity than we (have) had in recent years,” he said.
Harris said a fast-moving brush fire on Sunday evening burned less than a 1/4 of an acre off I-5 Northbound near North First Street. The cause of that fire is undetermined, he said.
Harris said the department was fully staffed for the busy Fourth of July weekend.
“We had additional staff to handle that volume and were stretched especially with the brush fire off Highway 9,” he said.
Other local fire districts responded to small brush fires that crews quickly extinguished, their chiefs said.
In Douglas County, a fire near East Wenatchee on Sunday forced evacuations, burned a couple-thousand acres and was still burning Monday, according to news reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.