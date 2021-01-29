Skagit County lost 3,300 jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the state Employment Security Department (ESD).
Employment across nonfarm industries declined from 51,600 to 48,300 jobs, a decrease of about 6%, according to the non-seasonally adjusted figures from the ESD.
Skagit’s leisure and hospitality sector lost 1,100 jobs, the mining, logging and construction sector 600 jobs, and the retail sector 300 jobs.
Employment rose by 200 in the manufacturing sector, the only sector to gain jobs, the data shows.
John Sternlicht, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, said COVID-19 pandemic job losses have highlighted the inequalities between workers.
“Some of us have been able to work from home and have not been impacted, or are better off, because we’re not spending money to commute and on coffee,” he said. “There are a lot of people in the service industry who have lost jobs and lost health insurance.”
He said while some manufacturing businesses had to shut down temporarily last spring, many have found ways to safely operate under COVID-19 rules.
Many businesses in outdoor recreation, home improvement, and food and cooking, have seen a boost.
“You can intuit they have done well during the pandemic because that’s what people are doing,” Sternlicht said.
He said the vaccine rollout and keeping COVID-19 under control will affect whether jobs come back.
“The more successful we are at keeping infection rates low, or keeping them declining, and the more successful we are at getting vaccinated, the sooner we will have people out and about and spending money, which will generate more people getting their jobs back, and vice versa,” he said.
Skagit County’s unemployment rate in December was 7.9%, according to preliminary figures from the ESD. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2019 was 5.3%.
“The unemployment rate never reflects everybody who would like to work,” such as those who are no longer looking or have given up, Sternlicht said.
He said some may have gone on to start their own businesses, and that economic downturns tend to inspire entrepreneurism.
Between December 2019 and December 2020, Skagit County’s labor force shrunk from about 64,000 to 61,000, according to ESD data.
Anneliese Vance-Sherman, ESD regional labor economist, said fewer parents may be participating in the labor force due to limited child care availability and needing to help children with remote school.
As of Thursday, the number of people in Skagit County filing new unemployment claims had dropped for the third straight week.
Between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, 251 in Skagit County filed new claims, down from 309 the week before, according to weekly data released by the ESD.
The numbers of new and continued unemployment claims remain well above levels from last year.
In December 2020, 1,315 in Skagit County filed new unemployment claims, up from 848 in December 2019, according to monthly claims data from the ESD. Continued claims jumped from 1,427 to 3,383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.