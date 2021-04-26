BURLINGTON — City of Burlington workers began assembling Monday the individual shelters units that will house the homeless at Skagit First Steps Center.
When opened — now set for May 14 — the city-owned facility on Pease Road will offer temporary shelter and social services to 20 residents, with plans to scale up from there.
The 35 individual shelter units were purchased from Everett-based company Pallet, with funding provided by Skagit County and the city of Mount Vernon.
Friendship House, the Mount Vernon-based homeless services nonprofit, will operate the shelter, and will help residents connect with case management, drug and alcohol treatment or other community resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.