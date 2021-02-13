Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group reflects on 30 years of salmon recovery

Even before home isolation, masks and social distancing became part of everyday life last year, a lot had changed in the past 30 years in how salmon recovery is done in the Skagit River watershed and beyond.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, one of several regional nonprofits in the state tasked with salmon habitat restoration, has seen that evolution firsthand.
From the organization’s first project on Bob Smith Creek in the Bow area in 1991 to big plans this year for Britt Slough in Mount Vernon and Pressentin Park in Marblemount, Executive Director Alison Studley said projects have become more complex as fisheries sciences have evolved.
Each step, though, including simply planting trees or replacing culverts with bridges, is important.
“Not every project is a big sexy chinook recovery project ... and those are really beneficial to salmon as well,” Studley said. “Planting some trees and improving water quality is enormous.”
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group celebrated its 30th anniversary Thursday at its annual meeting held over Zoom.
“This is a big milestone. ... We will be doing a lot of things throughout the year to celebrate,” Studley said.
The organization has opened registration for volunteer planting events set to begin the last week of February, has launched a newsletter and blog series to highlight progress at 30 of its projects, and is planning other pandemic-safe activities.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group has entered the new year with changes to its staff and board as well. Three-year board President Don Butterfield and longtime employee Sue Madsen are leaving the organization.
Many staff, board members and community members who worked with Butterfield and Madsen thanked them Thursday for their contributions to salmon recovery.
“All of these efforts together have really helped push the salmon recovery goal forward in the Skagit,” Devin Smith of the Skagit River System Cooperative said after recounting several projects his organization worked on with Madsen.
Studley called the hiring of Madsen in 2009 a turning point for local fish habitat work.
“She was our first restoration ecologist that we hired ... to elevate our ability, to elevate our skill set, to be able to better accommodate and implement actions that were in the chinook recovery plan,” Studley said.
Puget Sound chinook salmon were listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1999. The Skagit Chinook Recovery Plan was published in 2005 as a roadmap to recovery of the local population of the fish, which is an important food source for people and the region’s endangered Southern Resident orca whales.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group works with all types of landowners — from public entities and tribes to nonprofits and individuals — to ensure fish including chinook have access to habitat with cool, clean water.
In 2020, the organization helped local landowners Bo Rains just outside of Hamilton, and Bob and Peggy Pallow east of Mount Vernon, improve fish passage and habitat on their properties. That meant replacing culverts under roadways leading to their homes with bridges.
Former state Department of Fish & Wildlife commissioner and Huxley College of the Environment Dean Brad Smith said over the past 30 years the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group has set a shining example of how to collaborate for natural resources protection and restoration.
“Your table is large and it is round and it unites ... trying to accomplish goals that we all benefit from,” Smith said. “You do good work and you do it in a way that is setting an example across the state.”
Since the first project in 1991 with a private landowner near Bob Smith Creek and the first culvert passage project in 1992, the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group has removed 66 barriers to fish passage — opening 83 miles of stream habitat — planted more than 350,000 trees along 58 miles of rivers and streams, and restored 21 miles of habitat.
Over the past 15 years, the organization has established three school programs and taught 19,000 Skagit County students about salmon and their local habitats.
Studley said while the organization’s mission starts with fish, it extends beyond the salmon themselves.
“For me the bottom line is that it really isn’t just about the salmon, it’s about making this place a better place for all of us: Having healthy watersheds for fish and wildlife and you and future generations,” she said.
After all, the cold, clean water that salmon rely on is critical for people, too, to drink and wash and irrigate and fuel the food supply. And the fish are a tasty menu item, as well.
“If you have a good salmon and it’s fresh you can hardly go wrong,” said Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Outreach Manager Lucy DeGrace, whose husband made smoked salmon chowder for dinner before the recent meeting. “We have a freezer full of salmon right now.”
