Skagit Gleaners is offering free assistance to those who wish to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Executive Director Morgan Curry said online scheduling is a barrier to those who have no internet access, or aren't comfortable using the internet.
She said the Skagit Gleaners facility in Mount Vernon has plenty of space, computers, a stable internet connection and printers.
"And most importantly, we have an abundance of, for lack of a better word, millennial volunteers who know how to navigate the web," Curry said.
Computer access and help from volunteers is available 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 1021 Riverside Drive in Mount Vernon. The assistance will be available through March 11.
Curry said because vaccine supply is still low both locally and nationwide, Skagit Gleaners volunteers can't guarantee appointments will be available.
Generally, Skagit County Public Health opens scheduling on Saturday morning for its vaccine clinic at the county fairgrounds, so she said members of the public will have the best chance if they come on Saturday.
Curry said those requiring assistance in Spanish should come on Saturday, when she can guarantee Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.
If no appointments are available, she said volunteers can help people learn how to check their eligibility in the state's vaccine rollout plan, and teach them how to schedule an appointment themselves.
Curry said the program has already seen success. On the first day it was offered, Monday, her volunteers helped an 80-year-old Latina woman who would not have been able to register on her own.
She said she was inspired to think about how Skagit Gleaners could help after conversations last month with Community Action of Skagit County's Latinx COVID Prevention Team.
"Hopefully by us doing this, it will encourage other agencies to do the same," Curry said.
Elizabeth Jennings, community engagement manager with Community Action, said the COVID team has been working since April on finding ways community organizations can work to improve vaccine access for Latino residents of the county.
Jennings said that while vaccine information is available on county and state websites, that's not the way many older residents, members of the Latino community and those who aren't familiar with the internet access information. Trust and relationships are crucial in overcoming both language and technology barries, she said.
"It's about being able to go to a place and have a relationship with someone who speaks their language," she said.
To her knowledge, Jennings said no other organizations have set up dedicated hours for this purpose, but said more collaborations with community groups are in the works.
