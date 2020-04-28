Members of Skagit Animals in Need have seen it before: When an economic crisis strikes, some struggle to provide food or medical care for their pets.
With a new fund the group has kick-started with a chunk of its own money, it hopes to prevent that from happening. The group’s Animal Assistance Program will provide Skagit County pet owners with food, and farrier and vet services through local providers the group has built relationships with over the years.
“Animals — whether small and large — in people’s lives are good for them,” said Kelly Bush, one of the group’s board members. “We’re hoping to help people keep animals, and keep them in good health.”
Skagit Animals in Need has been around for about a decade, and its primary purpose is to work with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office to care for abused or neglected animals that have been seized from their owners.
The all-volunteer nonprofit usually deals with larger animals such as horses, but when it comes to its new assistance fund will take applications from owners of smaller animals, such as cats and dogs.
Bush said the group saw an uptick in animals whose owners couldn’t care for them during the last major economic crisis that started in 2008. She said such owners are faced with difficult choices when they lose their jobs or see their income fall.
“Our hope is that SAIN might be able to get ahead of that a little bit and provide assistance to people who want to do well by their animals,” she said.
Bush said the group has allocated money from its overall budget to kick off the fund, and is eager to work with providers of food and services they’ve been working with for years.
That organization’s money is hopefully just the beginning, she said. Skagit Animals in Need hopes potential grants, as well as donations from the community, will help animals and their owners through a difficult time.
Potential recipients will need to email the group, then return an application detailing their pets and areas of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.