Habitat
Buy Now

Work is done on a foundation Wednesday for a Skagit Habitat for Humanity home being built in Mount Vernon.

 Brandon Stone / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Four new Skagit Habitat for Humanity homes are being built in Mount Vernon on land donated by local developer Landed Gentry.

Skagit Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Tina Tate said the project is part of a goal to double the number of homes it has historically built per year. 


Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.