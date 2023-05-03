MOUNT VERNON — Four new Skagit Habitat for Humanity homes are being built in Mount Vernon on land donated by local developer Landed Gentry.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Tina Tate said the project is part of a goal to double the number of homes it has historically built per year.
Through Habitat for Humanity, the homes will be permanently affordable to lower-income families. They're sold at a reduced rate, and if the family resells the sale price must stay below market rate.
Called Kendall Court, the project is named in honor of an early Habitat for Humanity board member and founder of Landed Gentry, Kendall Gentry.
"(We thought) this could maybe make more sense to pass along to Habitat," said Brian Gentry, president of Landed Gentry and Kendall's son. "Habitat can do things for the community that we can't.”
Brian Gentry said he and his sister asked the nonprofit to use Kendall's name in order to honor his contributions.
Construction started in February on the small lot at the corner of South LaVenture and East Blackburn roads. Tate said the four homes should be completed by May 2024.
Tate said this project ties in with the accelerated building timeline she announced when she took over as executive director in early 2022. Housing prices are sky high, and the demand for affordable homes dramatically outpaces supply.
“The last time we looked at (interest in Habitat homes), there were 1,000 inquiries," she said. "People are desperate to purchase homes.”
However, this means some significant changes to the way Habitat for Humanity works, Tate said. For the first time, the organization is hiring professional contractors rather than only relying on volunteers.
“Volunteer workforce is great and we value it … but it can be a little slower than skilled contractors," she said.
Tate is seeking grants to cover the increased cost of labor.
Habitat has been awarded a $700,000 grant from the state Housing Trust Fund and a $25,000 grant from Marathon Anacortes, getting it about halfway to the $1.5 million construction estimate of the Kendall Court homes.
What money the families pay for their homes will go toward the cost of the project as well, Tate said.
She's also secured about $500,000 in down payment assistance from the city of Mount Vernon and Skagit County to help the buyers, she said.
Three of the four buyers have already been selected, Tate said.
Habitat for Humanity requires families contribute to the construction of their homes and participate in financial literacy classes, meaning they must be selected well in advance of completion.
The three families chosen are low income, meaning they earn 30% to 60% of the county's median household income. The final home will be sold to a family earning about 80% of median income, she said.
Tate said she's eying property in Anacortes for Habitat for Humanity's next build, and is in talks on a larger piece of land that could used for townhouses.
Without thinking bigger, she said the organization can't make a dent in demand.
‘We really need to ramp up our building," Tate said.
