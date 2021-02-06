SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A small group welcomed a family of five into their new home Saturday at a Skagit Habitat for Humanity dedication ceremony.
The home is the 38th built by Habitat for Humanity in Skagit County. Another on the street is set to be dedicated in March.
Fifty volunteers have put in nearly 3,000 hours to build the two Batey Road homes, said Skagit Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Teresa Pugh.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has had to limit the number of volunteers working at the same time. Pugh said a group of 19 core volunteers — including three who worked more than 300 hours each — stepped up to finish the two homes.
She said more than 20 local companies from an architect to a lumber store donated materials and time, helping offset the cost of construction. In-kind donations were more than $55,000 per home.
“Even though there’s been a lot of crazy with COVID-19, people are still coming together for the good of the community,” Pugh said.
The homes built by Skagit Habitat for Humanity are affordable, meaning that homeowners spend no more than 30% of their income on monthly mortgage payments.
When families have to pay more than 30% of their income on housing, they struggle to afford necessities such as food and medical expenses, Pugh said.
She said during the pandemic, Skagit Habitat for Humanity has seen an increase in interest in its affordable homes.
To qualify for the program, applicants must meet federal income limits, and be willing to put in 500 hours working on the home or other Habitat for Humanity projects.
The family moving into the new Sedro-Woolley home are Javier Rico and Oralia Nava and children Rossy, 12; Lucero, 8; and Javier Jr., 3.
“I’m happy because I have a house for my family,” Rico said.
In the past, the family has encountered expensive rents and a shortage of apartments, and has been forced to leave their housing before they had another place to go.
“We’re sure we can stay in this house and don’t have to worry about being kicked out, and we will have a yard (for the kids) to play,” Nava said in Spanish through an interpreter.
Rico said having a permanent home will mean his children will be able to stay in the same school district and have stability.
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson was among those who attended the dedication ceremony. She said community members who want to support affordable housing can get involved with projects such as the Habitat for Humanity homes, and that she painted the exterior of one of the Batey Road homes.
“If people can do the littlest things, it’s empowering,” she said.
Pugh said Skagit Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers and donations as it gets set to build its 40th home in Skagit County. For more information, contact Jen Hutchison at 360-428-9402, ext. 3, or email assistant@skagithabitat.com.
