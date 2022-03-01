Skagit Habitat for Humanity has new leadership, and an ambitious goal to increase the number of affordable homes it builds.
Within the next five years, board President Rob Ashby said he wants to take the nonprofit from building two new homes a year to 15 a year.
“Fundamentally the bones are there,” he said of the nonprofit. “We can have a much larger footprint in Skagit County than we do right now.”
With housing prices rising faster than wages, Ashby knows there are more and more families that could benefit from Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program.
Families take financial literacy classes and volunteer in the construction of their own home, which has a mortgage of about 30% of their income.
At an income of about $67,000 per year, the median Skagit County household could afford to spend about $250,000 on a home.
By comparison, Ashby said, the average house is selling for about $529,000, a 22% increase from the previous year.
“That gap has just gotten astronomical,” he said.
Though Habitat for Humanity is helping families into affordable homes, there are far more out there than the nonprofit is able to help, Ashby said.
As of February, the nonprofit has 77 families on a waiting list.
At the current rate Habitat for Humanity is building homes, “the person at the bottom of the list will retire before we have their home built,” Ashby said.
Because they’re priced out of the housing market, these families lose out on the opportunity to invest in a home and build generational wealth, he said.
Habitat for Humanity offers the certainty of homeownership and a permanently affordable mortgage.
Ashby has seen personally how Habitat for Humanity can help families. Several weeks ago, he said he heard from one of the nonprofit’s first-time homebuyers, who was able to send their child to college because of the financial stability their home provides.
“It’s a one-time investment that provides for generational payout,” Ashby said.
In order to get from two homes per year to 15, Habitat for Humanity will have to find new avenues for financing, and work more efficiently with what it has, said Tina Tate, the nonprofit’s new executive director.
Tate said the nonprofit will be expanding outside of traditional single-family homes. Duplexes or condominiums still add to the inventory of affordable homes, but are more cost effective to build.
“It’s a lot cheaper to build one building,” she said. “There’s a lot of advantageous reasons to do something like that.”
In her previous job at Friendship House, Tate was constantly talking with other housing-related nonprofits. Now at Habitat, she said she intends to step up outreach and find creative partnerships.
Ashby said he wants to talk to the developers building new neighborhoods in the county, and ask about partnering to include some affordable Habitat for Humanity homes.
“If it’s buildable land, we want to be in the conversation,” Ashby said.
Skagit County Public Health Analyst George Kosovich said the county needs more housing targeting all income levels, and Habitat for Humanity can make a dent in that with its commitment to growth.
Habitat for Humanity helps families that may be seen as too risky for a traditional mortgage lender, he said. People with stable incomes can be responsible homeowners, even if they have bad credit or don’t have the money for a down payment.
“The idea is that there’s a lot of lower income working families that can be great homeowners with a little assistance,” he said.
Investment in affordable homes also has a trickle-down effect, Kosovich said. Getting families into a home frees up an apartment for another family in a very tight rental market.
