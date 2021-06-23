MARCH POINT — Some of the region’s great blue herons will begin their seasonal move-in this …

MARCH POINT — The 15.5 acres of protected great blue heron habitat on March Point is lush wi…

MARCH POINT — From a beach on east March Point, Sue Ehler scanned the shallow waters of an e…

Growth of the March Point heronry

Over 27 years, the March Point Heronry Conservation Area grew from 3.5 to 12.2 acres. There is now the potential for it to grow to 15.7 acres.

These are the properties in play:

— 3.5 acres donated in 1994

— 5.2-acre conservation easement established in 2016

— 3.5 acres purchased in 2017

— 3.5 acres available for purchase now