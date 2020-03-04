All Skagit County libraries will be closed Friday, as staff participate in a full-day training conference in La Conner.
Janice Burwash, assistant director of the Burlington Public Library, said this will be the first time staff from all six libraries in the county will be in the same place.
“Looking forward to the future, we want to collaborate more,” she said. “We see this (conference) as a first step for that.”
Burwash said the six libraries already work together to some extent — such as sharing books — but they want to find ways to do more.
She said with more communication the libraries could explore specializing, which could cut costs by avoiding the duplication of services.
Part of Friday’s conference will focus on training librarians to help members of vulnerable populations get in touch with social services.
Libraries often serve as a resting place for the homeless or for those who have physical or mental health issues. As such, librarians end up being expected to try to help them.
“We’re not social workers,” Burwash said. “We know resources in the county who will do a better job (than we can).”
Burwash said the conference will also touch on customer service and how to do community outreach on small budgets.
