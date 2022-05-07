...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Skagit County Prayer Breakfast will return to a live event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-10 pandemic, beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at McIntyre Hall on the Skagit Valley College campus in Mount Vernon.
Dr. Kent Egging, who served as a missionary coaching pastors in Sweden and Russia for seven years, will be the guest speaker. Egging will share his perspective on Russia that will help shed light on the war in Ukraine.
The history of this event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon, dates back to the early 1980s. The breakfast, established in the spirit of the National Day of Prayer, invites the general public to join us as elected officials and appointed leaders are honored.
– Submit Religion in the Area information for special events in the life of your church to Religion desk, Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
