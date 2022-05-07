religion

The Skagit County Prayer Breakfast will return to a live event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-10 pandemic, beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at McIntyre Hall on the Skagit Valley College campus in Mount Vernon.

Dr. Kent Egging, who served as a missionary coaching pastors in Sweden and Russia for seven years, will be the guest speaker. Egging will share his perspective on Russia that will help shed light on the war in Ukraine.

The history of this event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon, dates back to the early 1980s. The breakfast, established in the spirit of the National Day of Prayer, invites the general public to join us as elected officials and appointed leaders are honored.

Reservations are recommended. For more information, email Karen Parnell at garykaren.parnell@comcast.net

