The Skagit Public Utility District has no plans to call for water conservation measures despite a national shortage of chlorine, which the district uses to purify water.
This comes after the city of Anacortes asked its water customers Thursday to conserve water, saying the city is running short on the chlorine compound sodium hypochlorite it uses to purify water and may be unable to meet the demand for clean water.
PUD spokesperson Kevin Tate said the district received a supply of chlorine just before the beginning of the shortage, and is not overly concerned about running short.
“We conservatively have a 60-plus day supply on hand,” he said in an email.
Tate said the district has an order in to its manufacturer, reserving its place in line to get a shipment when more chlorine is available.
In the meantime, he said staff will monitor the situation and change practices as needed.
Pandemic-era residential pool construction is a driver of this chlorine shortage, according to a report from Goldman Sachs. During 2020, about 96,000 pools were built — a 23% increase over 2019.
The report predicts 110,000 more pools will be built in 2021.
This is compounded by a state chemical supplier experiencing issues with production capacity, according to an email update from the Washington State Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network.
Jamie LeBlanc, the PUD's water treatment plant superintendent, said manufacturers are building back production capacity.
"I feel optimistic that our local manufacturer will be able to make repairs before we get down to a critical level," he said.
If not, he said the PUD has emergency plans written for this purpose and a response such as the one in Anacortes could be implemented.
The PUD serves about 70,000 customers, providing piped water to Mount Vernon, Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and surrounding areas.
The city of Anacortes supplies water to Anacortes residents as well as customers in Oak Harbor, La Conner, at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and at both oil refineries at March Point.
City Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said Thursday the city has a 10-day supply of its water-purifying compound on hand, but has no replacements lined up.
