The Skagit Public Utility District will install a small hydroelectric turbine at its Division Street water tank in Mount Vernon that will generate free, clean energy.
Sam Shipp, the PUD's capital projects manager, said installing a turbine inside a water pipe is a relatively new, innovative way of generating electricity.
"I don't know of anyone in Washington state who's done it," he said.
If successful, he said this pilot program will be expanded to other parts of the district's water system. A system such as this can be installed anywhere a pressure reducing valve is needed.
The district needs to use a pressure reducing valve on the pipe that feeds the water tank, Shipp said. Using this small hydroelectric turbine, the PUD can "harvest the energy of that pressure reduction."
Through this single turbine, Shipp said the PUD will generate about $11,400 in electricity a year that it can sell back to the electricity grid, generating income for the district and possibly reducing costs to customers.
Installation will cost about $340,000, and is funded with a combination of PUD money and grants from Puget Sound Energy, turbine provider InPipe Energy and others.
While the upfront cost is significant, Shipp said the per-unit cost should go down as more are installed.
"It's one of those rare triple-wins, (helping) people, planet and profit," he said.
The installation, which should be completed by the end of the year, will not interrupt customers' access to water, Shipp said.
