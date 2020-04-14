The Skagit Public Utility District has installed a self-serve water station in Sedro-Woolley to give residents a way to supplement their wells.
General Manager George Sidhu said the new station at 24972 Minkler Road — the third built by the PUD — opened April 3 to serve east Skagit County residents and farmers who need access to water.
“During drought conditions, those people with well issues need to be able to drive to the fill stations and fill up with water to either fill their cistern or to pour into their well,” Sidhu said in an email.
The station was partially funded by a state Department of Ecology grant aimed at drought relief.
In 2016, the PUD installed two water stations — one at the Skagit County Fire District 3 station in Conway and one at the corner of North Green Road and Bow Hill Road.
From June to December, the stations provided about 2.5 million gallons of water in about 3,000 visits, according to statistics from the PUD. About 84% of the water was sold at the Conway station.
All three stations are open 24 hours a day, but customers are required to create an account and receive a prepaid card from the PUD.
Sidhu said in addition to providing supplemental water for residents with dry wells, the stations reduce improper use of the district’s hydrant meters.
In the past, the district rented tools that let people draw water from fire hydrants to supplement wells. The hydrant meters, though, were being used to draw water from places where the water system is weaker.
