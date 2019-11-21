The Skagit Public Utility District is moving forward with plans to remodel its Mount Vernon campus amid a projected multimillion-dollar cost increase to the project.
Sam Shipp, capital project manager with the PUD, said he expects a remodel to cost about $23 million, though he suggested several methods of reducing the price.
“There’s options here where we could really save a lot of money,” Shipp said at a workshop Tuesday.
George Sidhu, general manager of the district, said original remodel estimates were about $17.5 million, and he wants to get the project back to that number.
Staff plans to meet with the city’s Development Services Department in early December to better understand the site improvements the city will require. Sidhu said city requirements, such as landscaping or traffic improvements, could change the cost or scope.
Under the staff’s preferred plan, the PUD would construct a new building to the southwest of the current facility and would be able to keep using several shop buildings.
Shipp said the cost of constructing a new building is comparable to remodeling the current space, but would minimize disruption to staff.
The northern half of the 16-acre property, which would then be vacant, could possibly be sold to recoup some costs.
A needs analysis from 2018 found the PUD will need about 43,000 square feet of office space to handle growth over the next 30 years.
To cut costs, Sidhu suggested expanding to about 35,000 square feet and leaving open space for an addition when needed.
Shipp said the cost increases are mostly due to rising construction costs rather than any changes to the size or scope of the project.
Eron Berg, PUD commissioner and city supervisor and attorney for Sedro-Woolley, said it might be worth reconsidering a move rather than a remodel, given the higher price.
“I’m again wondering if this is the right spot for us,” he said.
The property along Freeway Drive has increased significantly in value since it was purchased, Berg said in an earlier interview. It’s possible selling the land could fund a new building in a cheaper part of the county, he said.
