If a major disaster were to hit the area, Skagit Regional Airport would be a key operations hub. So to prepare, it hosted Wednesday a disaster response exercise in collaboration with several organizations.
"If a disaster happens this airport will be viable," Airport Manager Keith Love said. "We're sitting high and dry."
The exercise was organized by Sky Terry, Northwest Regional Emergency Services Director for the Emergency Volunteer Air Corps and coordinator of the Washington Disaster Airlift Response Team.
Terry has helped start county response teams throughout the state, including one in Whatcom County.
More than a decade ago he looked at what would happen should another Cascadia earthquake occur.
"We're just this Turkey-times-10 earthquake waiting to happen," he said, referring to the recent earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.
With Skagit Regional Airport set to serve as a hub for operations in the event of a disaster, Terry wants to get a Disaster Airlift Response Team started in Skagit County.
"If a disaster hits, the private pilots are essentially the first responders," Love said.
During Wednesday's exercise, eight civilian pilots flew masks from Skagit Regional Airport to Langley, B.C., to be distributed, said Terry.
He said he believes this was the first time a Disaster Airlift Response Team and British Columbia's Airlift Emergency Response Operations took part in an exercise together.
Such exercises help volunteers get an idea of what is going to be needed, so should a disaster hit a response effort can be underway immediately.
"These guys can respond day one (of a disaster), day two at the latest," Terry said.
If an earthquake were to take out the state's road infrastructure, small general aviation planes would still be able to help and get to places that may otherwise be inaccessible.
"It's a lifeline, this hope from above," Terry said. "It's going to be our saving grace."
Disaster response involves more than just the aircraft.
Ham radio operators track planes to make sure they are arriving on time and at the correct destination. If something were to happen to one of the pilots, help would be able to be sent out quickly.
Dee Williamson, who handles ham radio coordination, said this type of operation has taken ham radio from the norm of relaying messages to now tracking planes.
"This is a whole new area and we're taking hold of it," Williamson said.
The Civil Air Patrol was also involved in the exercise with members helping to load the planes with masks.
We just want to be prepared for when something does happen," Skagit Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol Captain Carl Wiley said.
Skagit County Emergency Management Specialist Hans Kahl said he was excited to see the collaboration.
"I've been a big cheerleader for it," he said. "(Civilian air support) has been a resource that's been sort of ignored."
Due to the international flights, U.S. Customs was also part of the exercise.
"Normally it's not like they're sitting here waiting for planes to unload," Love said, pointing out that the nearest U.S. Customs office is in Anacortes.
Terry said the hope is that through these exercises organizations such as U.S. Customs will become acquainted with the group, and should a disaster strike it will make the response a little quicker.
"That (time saved with U.S. Customs) saves lives because it speeds up the response time," he said.
In July, Skagit Regional Airport will be participating in the Thunder Run. This annual drill has the county disaster response organizations simulating an emergency, and in doing so will distribute food to local food banks.
In the future, if the Disaster Airlift Response Team can become certified by the state as an emergency volunteer worker organization, Kahl said he would like to see the group and response effort as a part of the county's disaster response plan.
