The increased rate in new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County and statewide has prompted Skagit Regional Health to activate its plan to deal with more patients.
The plan, called a surge plan, deals with how a provider will accommodate a possible influx of patients and how to prioritize non-urgent cases at a time when hospital beds are in short supply, according to a news release from Skagit Regional Health.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 134 county residents have had cases severe enough to require hospitalization. Nine of those have been added since Sunday, according to county data.
Skagit Regional Health operates Skagit Valley Hospital and its 137 beds, and Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington and its 48 beds, according to the release.
If these resources are fully used, the provider is able to transfer patients to other facilities outside Skagit Regional Health, according to the release.
“This is a fluid situation,” Dr. Josh Griggs, chief quality officer for Skagit Regional Health, said in the release. “The numbers change daily. Activating our surge plan is the next step in a well-planned and thoughtful approach to this situation.”
Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer, said in the release that the public needs to do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce demand for hospital beds.
“Everyone needs to be wearing a mask, washing their hands, distancing from others, avoiding travel and limiting contact with people from outside their households,” she said. “I understand that will be especially hard during the holiday period, however, it’s how we can protect each other and reduce the stress on our health care system’s resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.