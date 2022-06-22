MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Regional Health is preparing to build a 60,000-square-foot outpatient surgical center.
New surgical technology means doctors are able to perform more complicated procedures without requiring patients to stay in a hospital, and this facility will specialize in those surgeries, according to a Skagit Regional Health news release.
“A surgery center provides a more streamlined experience for patients, because it’s a smaller venue, it’s easy to get in and out and the entire facility is designed and dedicated to outpatient procedures,” Kelly Bradford, regional director of surgical services, said in the release.
The surgical center will be just north of Skagit Valley Hospital, facing 13th Street. Skagit Regional Health operates the hospital, as well as a number of neighboring medical clinics.
Crews are at work demolishing an existing building, and construction is expected to be completed in December 2023, the release states.
The center is expected to cost $88 million to build, according to spokesperson Kari Ranten.
The six operating rooms in the hospital will be used for inpatient procedures once the new surgical center is open, the release states.
Skagit Regional Health is also in the process of building a 30,000-square-foot primary care facility in downtown Mount Vernon. That facility is scheduled to open in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.