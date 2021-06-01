MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Regional Health plans to open a primary care clinic in downtown Mount Vernon.
The health care provider is making plans for a 30,000-square-foot, three-story clinic that will provide urgent care, primary care, behavioral health care, midwifery, and lab and x-ray services.
This facility will be the second business to open in the newly-named Station Square development off West Kincaid Street. A 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station opened its doors last week.
Construction on the clinic is set to begin in September, with a targeted opening for the end of 2022, according to Skagit Regional Health spokesperson Kari Ranten.
CEO Brian Ivie said this clinic will be Skagit Regional’s first that employs a “patient-centered medical home” model, with mental health services offered alongside physical care services.
“Skagit Regional Health is working hard to recruit primary care providers to address the continuing need in the communities we serve,” Ivie said in an email. “This clinic will offer much-needed, state-of-the-art space with a focus on primary care.”
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said she knows the community is growing, and is in need of more primary care services.
Work on the Station Square development began in 2019 on the lot formally occupied by the long-vacant Alf Christianson seed plant. The project of preparing the land for redevelopment was a public-private partnership between the city and development company Visconsi.
“Station Square is a visible location that will provide patients with easy access and ample parking. The proximity to I-5 is excellent for urgent care, which will be open seven days a week,” Ivie said.
Ranten said the provider will lease the building from Visconsi.
Nearly all the permits required to begin preparing the property for construction have been approved, said Chris Phillips, the city’s Development Services director.
The new clinic will be on South 5th Street, opposite the 7-Eleven. The other two plots in the development remain unclaimed, he said.
Skagit Regional Health has expanded a number of times in recent years in order to offer more services in Mount Vernon.
Ranten said the provider opened Skagit Regional Health-Division Street, an internal medicine clinic, in September 2020.
The provider opened the Skagit Imaging Pavilion on Division Street in 2019 in a partnership with Skagit Radiology.
It also acquired Cascade Ear, Nose and Throat in July 2020, converting its clinics into Skagit Regional clinics.
