While Skagit Regional Health is still awaiting a shipment of the first COVID-19 vaccine, a freezer it received as a donation Dec. 4 gives it the ability to store the vaccine.
The donation from Puget Sound Energy gives the health care provider the ability to store 975 doses of the recently-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires a temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release.
“This is an incredible gift — not only to Skagit Regional Health, but to our entire community,” Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Executive Director Linda Frizzell said in the release.
The freezer had been used by the utility’s Fish and Wildlife Program as part of a study at Baker Dam in Concrete, according to the release.
“I wanted to connect a disused subzero freezer, a relatively specialized piece of equipment in short supply, with an effort that might assist in local storage of the vaccine,” Puget Sound Energy Fish and Wildlife Specialist Mike Ficklin said in the release. “It feels great to be part of a PSE collective effort to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution and community health.”
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Skagit County this week. Health care workers, high-risk emergency responders, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine, according to state vaccine planning.
