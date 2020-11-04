Skagit Regional Health will keep a program that trains new family medicine doctors after announcing in September 2019 it planned to phase it out.
As a result of a review from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Skagit Regional Health's Family Medicine Residency program will be allowed to continue for at least another 10 years, according to a news release from the health care provider.
Since 2012, Skagit Regional Health has accepted four to six medical school graduates a year into its three-year Family Medicine Residency program, which has been a reliable source of primary care doctors in the county, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Connie Davis.
In September 2019, Davis said the decision to cancel the program was due to changing educational requirements that the health care provider couldn't meet.
“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to retain this fantastic program,” she said in the news release.
Davis said Skagit Regional Health invested in upgrades to the facilities used by these residents ahead of the review, which contributed to the 10-year accreditation.
“Our ability to continue this program improves access to primary care in the region,” Julie Blazek, chair of Skagit Regional Health's Board of Commissioners, said in the news release. “Creating more options for high-quality health care is tremendously important. This is great news for the organization and for our patients.”
