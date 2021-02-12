Skagit Regional Health won't be able to vaccinate any new patients next week after announcing Friday that it has been allocated no new first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes a day after Skagit County Public Health announced no new first doses were on their way to its vaccination site at the county fairgrounds.
Nationwide, demand for the vaccine drastically exceeds supply. Amid a small allocation from the federal government, the state is prioritizing offering second doses to those who have already received their first.
According to a Skagit Regional Health spokesperson, 1,700 second doses are on their way to its Mount Vernon and Smoke Point clinics, meaning patients will be able to complete the series.
On Thursday, a program began where vaccines are being made available at store pharmacies.
Pharmacies at the Burlington Haggen and at Safeway stores in Mount Vernon and Anacortes are included in the program, according to Safeway spokesperson Sara Osborne. The Mount Vernon Haggen has already been offering the vaccine.
Those who are eligible can make an appointment at mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
