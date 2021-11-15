The Skagit River is forecast to crest in Mount Vernon about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
As of about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the river was at 33.93 feet and was forecast to reach a record-breaking 37.63 feet.
Flood stage is 28 feet, while major flood stage is 32.5 feet in the Concrete area and 32 feet in the Mount Vernon area.
To prepare for the flood, Mount Vernon has put up the panels in its floodwall for the third time since the 1.7-mile project was completed in spring 2018.
The floodwall is expected to protect the downtown area from river levels as high as about 38 or 39 feet, according to the city.
With the river expected to rise to such a high level, Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau declared a state of emergency Monday.
The city closed two parks along the river — Lions and Edgewater — as well its Riverwalk and Riverwalk Plaza, and Freeway Drive between the West Mount Vernon Bridge and Cameron Way. It closed the bridge at 9 p.m. Monday.
On Monday afternoon, the river in Concrete was about 37 feet, though Skagit County was reporting staff wasn’t sure if it had crested, according to a news release.
The high river level and steady rain brought flooding along much of the river’s length Monday, with more expected Tuesday.
Skagit County suggests residents in flood-prone areas be prepared to protect their property within the next 12 to 24 hours, the release states.
The release lists several areas of concern, including Samish River Park, Cascade River Road, the fish hatchery area near Marblemount, Thunderbird Lane, Cape Horn and the Crow Foot area in Concrete.
First responders made two rescues related to flooding Monday in eastern Skagit County.
According to a news release from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, a helicopter search and rescue crew from the base rescued three people caught in floodwaters.
Two were rescued from a half-submerged vehicle in the Cape Horn neighborhood and taken to higher ground, and a third was rescued near Rockport.
That person, who had been clinging to a tree in rising waters for several hours, was treated for exposure and turned over to medical personnel in Concrete.
Three other people were rescued by first responders from a vehicle half-submerged in floodwaters in the Marblemount area, according to the NAS Whidbey Island release.
Strong winds early Monday felled trees throughout the county, particularly on Highway 20 and South Skagit Highway, according to a news release from the county.
Throughout the day, Puget Sound Energy was reporting thousands of customers throughout the county were without power.
The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of landslides in western Skagit County as a result of continued rainfall and heavy wind.
The flooding and strong winds are having an effect on county schools.
The Concrete School District and Mount Vernon Christian School canceled school Monday and Tuesday, the La Conner School District will hold school online only Tuesday, and the Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Mount Vernon school districts canceled school for Tuesday.
The closures came after a recommendation by Skagit County emergency staff.
Also Monday, the Guemes Island Ferry was taken out of service due to high winds and Skagit County Public Health closed its COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
The site was to remain closed Monday and Tuesday. It is not open Wednesdays, and is due to reopen Thursday.
Those who had vaccine appointments for Monday or Tuesday will be contacted by Public Health to reschedule.
