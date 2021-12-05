ROCKPORT — At Howard Miller Steelhead Park on Saturday, Joe Ordonez explained to a small group the connections between the Skagit River, forest, salmon and the bald eagles that spend winter on the river banks in search of a meal.
With a declining population of chum salmon, fewer eagles are returning each winter to the area, Ordonez told the group.
Ordonez is the new education coordinator for the Skagit River Interpretive Center, which opened for the season on Saturday. The center will be open through Jan. 30, and offer free guided nature walks twice a day every weekend.
Though the group did spot one eagle during the walk, it's still early in the season to see the birds. They migrate to the area to feast on the carcasses of chum salmon that swim up the river to spawn each winter.
The wintering population of eagles in the Skagit River — which can number in the hundreds and is one of the largest in the U.S. — usually peaks in January.
Ordonez, a naturalist of 35 years and a guide in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve in Alaska, said the guided walks offer more than just a chance to see the iconic birds.
"The story is about the salmon, river and forest, and the eagles are a part of that," he said in an interview. "If part of the story is missing, we talk about that."
During the walk on Saturday morning, Ordonez paused in front of a large felled Douglas Fir to explain the role eagles play in fertilizing trees. He said when the birds eat their salmon meals, they spill some of the carcasses, which the trees take up as nutrients.
At another point in the walk, the group paused at an area that had recently flooded. Ordonez said he had found small dead fish in this spot shortly after the floods.
He said even though some fish died in the floods, their presence shows that salmon are in the river. He said salmon have evolved to handle floods, and find refuge from high currents in the river's side channels and nearby wetlands.
However, Ordonez said recent floods present yet another challenge for a species already fighting for survival due to dams, deforestation, warming temperatures and pollution.
He said the nature walks further the Skagit River Interpretive Center's mission of increasing awareness and appreciation of the Skagit River watershed.
"We need to be stewards of the river so our salmon can come back," he said.
Eric Spandl, president of the center's board, said the guided walks were popular last winter, though the center had to limit capacity due to pandemic restrictions.
This season, the center hopes to be able to host larger groups. Unlike last year, the building and gift shop will be open to visitors.
Spandl said the nonprofit hopes to offer more educational programs throughout the year in the future.
