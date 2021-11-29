Despite heavy rain over the weekend, the Skagit and Samish rivers saw only minor flooding.
The Skagit River crested about 5 feet lower than early forecasts suggested, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
The river crested Monday afternoon at 29.37 feet in Mount Vernon. It crested at 29.49 feet in Concrete early Monday morning.
Flood stage is 28 feet. Minor flooding lasted about 24 hours.
On the nearby Samish River, minor flooding lasted about 14 hours. The river reached its flood stage of 11.4 feet about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and fell back below that level about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
A National Weather Service flood warning was in effect for both rivers Monday, and remained in place into Tuesday for the lower Skagit River. No additional flooding is forecast, but floodwaters could take time to drain.
The saturated landscape means there remains an elevated risk of landslides in the area, and drivers should continue to avoid water over roadways.
Early Monday morning, Skagit County Fire District 4 was called to the scene of a vehicle caught in floodwaters on Francis Road outside of Mount Vernon. Floodwaters pushed the vehicle into a ditch and began spilling inside the vehicle.
Fire Chief Ryan McDonald said the driver ignored a "water over roadway" sign — dozens of which are in place throughout the county.
"We got him out of the car but had to leave his car there," McDonald said.
On Monday afternoon, Skagit County Public Works warned of the danger of landslides over the next several days at several spots along South Skagit Highway and Concrete Sauk Valley Road, according to a news release.
Public Works staff were urging those who do not live in the South Skagit Highway and Concrete Sauk Valley Road areas to avoid those areas for the next few days.
Public Works continues to monitor the area and may close sections of the roads if the threat of landslide becomes imminent.
