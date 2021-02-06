A Burlington roller skating rink and a Mount Vernon gymnastics facility say they are struggling to survive under COVID-19 restrictions and with no end in sight to the pandemic.
Mount Vernon’s Ground Zero Gymnastics has had to dramatically reduce the number of classes it offers because of current restrictions, owner Chandra Chaffins said.
During Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan, gyms are limited to one client per 500 square feet. Chaffins said that limits her 12,000-square-foot facility to 25 people per hour.
“With 25 people per hour, I don’t know how much longer we can hang on,” she said. “Rent is still due, electric is still due, gas is still due, insurance is still due.”
She said the gym has received help, including a $12,000 COVID-19 relief grant from the state, which covered two months rent.
When the gym reopened in mid-January, expenses increased, including money to pay gymnastics coaches and to heat the building.
Chaffins said if Skagit County moved to Phase 2, it would allow the gym to double the number of people in the facility.
“Phase 2 would be immensely helpful,” she said.
The soonest Skagit County can move into Phase 2 is Feb. 15.
Chaffins and husband Kevin Chaffins bought Ground Zero Gymnastics in 2017. Kevin Chaffins serves in the Navy and was deployed last April, right as the business was enduring the first round of COVID-19 closures, Chandra Chaffins said.
Chaffins said she has concerns about spreading the virus — especially the new, more infectious variants — but that the government should allow “common sense” adjustments to rules to allow businesses to operate.
“What could we do to help instead of hurt?” she said. “I don’t think it’s intentionally done, but no one is stopping to think.”
She said she is frustrated that businesses careful to follow the rules are hurting the most.
“For businesses that are exactly following the rules, it would be nice if they got more assistance, and maybe less for the people who are not following the rules,” she said.
Chaffins said if gymnastics facilities such as hers close for good, it will hurt kids’ health and well-being.
“We need to worry about our kids and their mental health and growing up to be strong,” she said. “If they’re not occupied and in something that keeps them busy, they’re going to get into trouble.”
With the exception of being open for a brief time in the fall, Skagit Skate in Burlington has been closed throughout the pandemic.
General Manager Josh Englund — the son of owners Gary and Karen Englund — said his parents have used their retirement savings and taken out loans to keep the business afloat.
“You don’t get a lot of support from city, state and government officials,” he said. “Just something to give us hope and a light at the end of the tunnel, but there isn’t any.”
He said grants have helped, but they’re not enough to cover bills.
“If we are forced to be closed, give us resources and help so we can make it through,” he said.
Skagit Skate has not opened during Phase 1, which limits entertainment centers to private rentals of individual households of up to six people. Englund said reopening creates extra expenses, such as having to pay for a music subscription service.
“We don’t have all our resources available because we can’t turn them on and start those bills up again,” he said.
Englund said the roller skating rink would welcome operating at 25% capacity during Phase 2.
“It would definitely be better than none,” he said.
Englund said when the skating rink was briefly open last fall, customers were excited to come back and get a glimpse of normal.
He agreed with Chaffins that kids need activities, such as gymnastics or skating, for exercise and socializing.
“I see it in my kids, staying home all day rather than getting exercise at the rink, or gym, or bowling alley,” he said. “Kids need that, and adults need that, too.”
The Englund family opened Skagit Skate in 1999, and has family members throughout the state who operate rinks. Englund said his grandfather and great grandfather owned rinks.
He said his family operates the rink out of love for skating, not to get rich, and that when skating rinks disappear, they don’t come back.
“Rinks are far and few between, and we are losing them as we speak,” he said.
