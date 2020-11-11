Topics from restoring soil health and envisioning a new model for sustainable agriculture to helping farmers deal with stress were shared at a two-day online agriculture conference.
The annual Tilth Conference hosted by the Tilth Alliance, a Seattle nonprofit, featured several speakers from Skagit County.
About 300 were signed up to attend the conference on Monday and Tuesday.
In a session on regenerative agriculture, Jessica Gigot of Harmony Farms, a sheep dairy in Bow, shared research looking at how sheep grazing affects soil and potato health.
The research project, funded by a Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant, is investigating whether sheep could be integrated into potato farmers’ crop rotation system.
Potatoes are planted on about 12,000 acres in Skagit County and are rotated on a three-year cycle.
Gigot said the Bow dairy, which makes farmstead cheeses from sheep’s milk, has 5 acres and would like to access 21 more acres of pastureland owned by a neighbor.
A land-sharing arrangement would allow the dairy to expand and potentially improve soil quality for potato growers, Gigot said.
“Land-sharing is primarily common among larger farmers because they are able to rotate and operate on a scale that is similar, and there is not much land sharing between smaller and larger farms,” she said.
Gigot said the results of the project could be shared with producers regionally and nationally.
“We’re hopeful, but we’re still learning a lot about what (sheep grazing) does to the soil,” she said.
In a keynote speech on Monday, Chris Newman of Sylvanaqua Farms near Washington, D.C., shared the lessons he learned quitting his job as a software engineer and starting a sustainable farm.
After seeing how difficult it was to compete as a small, sustainable farm in a system that benefits conventional agriculture, he envisioned a new model.
He proposes what he calls a community food trust system of farmers, butchers, co-op groceries, restaurants and distributors working together and sharing land and resources. The focus would be to provide food at affordable prices and protecting land, water and air, he said.
Newman, who is a member of the Choptico Band of Piscataway Indians, said the idea is to reconnect with indigenous agricultural practices. He said big agriculture doesn’t necessarily have to be bad and that indigenous peoples grew food at scale through managing land collectively.
“There were no individual family farms then; it was a commons,” he said. “Everyone had a role in agriculture. It was a community affair.”
Another session at the conference focused on excessive stress in agriculture and suicide prevention.
Allison Browne, an agriculture suicide prevention specialist with the state Department of Health, said suicide rates for men working in agriculture are higher both nationally and statewide compared to average rates for men.
The Washington State University Skagit County Extension was selected last year to run a statewide pilot program on suicide prevention in agriculture.
Kate Seymour, with the extension, said since the program began in spring 2019, it has held suicide prevention and intervention trainings and distributed basic resources, such as information for suicide prevention crisis lines.
She said the program has partnered with Viva Farms, Growing Veterans, the Skagit Latinx Committee and United General District 304.
Seymour said those working in agriculture face stressors such as weather, animal health, high debt, fluctuating market prices, and challenges with work-life balance.
“When you have a series of things that are out of your control, it’s that much harder to handle excessive stress,” she said.
The extension recently received a three-year $13 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Ranch Stress Assistance Network to expand the program to 13 states and four U.S. territories.
As part of the program, the extension plans to launch a farmer resource call line in January, Seymour said.
