ALGER — There have been a lot of changes taking place at Skagit Speedway.
There’s new ownership, new grandstands, upgrades to parking, concessions and the sound system, and a better speedway presence on social media.
The biggest improvements of all have been to the track itself.
Now if only the weather would cooperate, the new owners could show off the improvements that have been made.
On Wednesday, the speedway canceled racing for the fourth consecutive week to start the season. The new opener — weather permitting — will be May 21.
The track’s new ownership group, Fifty Five Promotions, consists of two car owners in Kevin Rudeen and Mike Anderson along with promoter Peter Murphy.
Murphy, who hails from Australia and has raced Skagit Speedway countless times, described the few first months of ownership in a single word — wet.
“Weather has been a pain in the ass to be honest,” he said. “Rain has obviously been a deterrent to getting things done up here (at the track).
“Most people who live here understand how to work in the rain, but while you can do a lot of things in the rain, the one thing you cannot do is prepare the track. It just doesn’t work and rain just keeps putting us behind in our efforts. This is a work in progress and will continue to be so.”
Rain does not play well with the components of the speedway’s track, especially the clay.
“It’s just so soft because it has rained so much,” Murphy said. “And it’s just not good enough to race on because we aren’t in the business of destroying cars.”
The addition of clay to the track’s surface has not helped matters in the short term, but it will in the long term.
“So we added clay to the track and we have reshaped it a little bit,” Murphy said. “New eyes and new ideas.”
He said the track’s banking has been increased a bit, and that it is more consistent top to bottom.
The goal is to have what Murphy described as a “racy racetrack” that is good for both racers and fans.
“We want to be able to race on both the top and the bottom of the track,” he said. “That puts on a show for the fans. If it’s a one-lane track and it’s rough and it’s destroying cars, no one is going to be happy.”
Murphy said everything other than track preparations are going well.
Gravel has been added to the pit area in an attempt to improve traction and give it a cleaner overall look.
The goal, however, is to return the pits to the middle of the track in time for what will be the 50th anniversary of Dirt Cup in June.
“Back in the day when I rolled in here, that provided atmosphere,” Murphy said of having the pit area in the center of the track.
While grandstand seating remains the wood plank variety, every board has been replaced and the job of painting them continues.
“Granted, it may be just a bit of lipstick, but the changing of the color has changed the tone,” Murphy said. “But again, rain has slowed that. Rain dictates what can and can’t be done.”
The parking area has also undergone improvements in an effort to making getting in and out easier, and security will be increased.
Concessions have undergone a metamorphosis, including the changing of menu boards and menus as well as the addition of a point of sale system.
“We are just trying to catch up with the rest of the world in being more electronic,” Murphy said. “That has not been the simplest of tasks either. Everything has turned out to be a bit of a project but we have to adapt and if you don’t, you’re gone.”
Murphy said previous owner Steve Beitler certainly left the new ownership group with a great foundation. That foundation just needed an upgrade.
“We are new, so we are just changing the facility to make it look new as well, Murphy said.
“We knew what we were getting into,” he said. “It’s just taking a lot longer than we expected. I mean, I’m not from around here, but I’ve heard this is the worst spring weather they’ve had around here, well, ever. People just have to understand, this isn’t a normal year.”
The new owners are intent on making the entire racing experience more inviting and enjoyable for everyone, from the older diehards to the younger generation of racing enthusiasts.
“A lot of tracks fail to understand we are in the entertainment business. We are here to entertain the crowd,” Murphy said. “This is dinner and a show. This is what we have to do, and if we get it wrong one night, we’ll get it right the next.”
