The Skagit River catch-and-release steelhead fishery that was reopened in 2018 is at risk of being discontinued.
The fishery is listed as part of a $26 million funding request the state Department of Fish & Wildlife submitted last week to the Legislature.
According to Fish & Wildlife, if it doesn’t receive the funding it needs — including $2.5 million for monitoring salmon and steelhead fisheries during the Skagit River catch-and-release steelhead season — it will have to cut programs in 2021.
The Skagit River steelhead fishery is one of the potential cuts.
That fishery opened in 2018 after years of monitoring the threatened fish population and gathering input from anglers, who weren’t able to fish for Skagit River steelhead from 2009 to 2017.
Fish & Wildlife regional fish program manager Edward Eleazer said the fishery is slated to open at least once more, in early 2020, thanks to previous budgetary shuffling. But after that there isn’t enough funding to support it.
The problem, according to Eleazer, is that costs continue to increase and the Legislature left Fish & Wildlife with a budget deficit after the past legislative session.
Eleazer said Fish & Wildlife proposed increasing recreational license fees during the previous legislative session, but was denied.
“With the (license increase) not passing, some of our enhancements, such as the Skagit catch-and-release fishery, are at risk,” he said.
Running a fishery costs money because the federal permit under which it operates requires having a team of biologists and law enforcement officers on duty, having equipment to monitor the fish, and using staff time to plan the fishery and to file a report on the season’s outcome.
The local fishery is just one Fish & Wildlife program at risk of being eliminated should the agency run out of money in March 2020 as projected.
“Revenue has remained flat while basic costs continue to rise,” a Fish & Wildlife fact sheet states. “Unless the Legislature intervenes to avoid an impending financial crisis, the department will need to make drastic reductions by March 2020. These cuts would lead to less conserved habitat, decreased science-based decision-making, and fewer fishing and hunting opportunities.”
Throughout the state, hatchery operations and efforts to help the endangered Southern Resident orca whales are also at risk.
Locally, Fish & Wildlife is also seeking funding in the $26 million package to complete a $5.2 million levee project at Wiley Slough in 2022.
That levee, owned by Fish & Wildlife, is too low and leaves public land, neighboring farms, homes and roads at risk of flooding, according to the fact sheet.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.