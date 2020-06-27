Of the eight incoming juniors joining the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association's LEAP Committee, two hail from Skagit County.
Mount Vernon's Israel Reyna and Burlington-Edison's Aidan Perales were selected to be part of the Leadership Through Education Activities and Personal Development Committee. Each will serve two-year terms.
The committee, in its 13th year, is made up of 16 high school students from throughout the state. It meets five times a year and advises the state's governing body for sports and activities on upcoming initiatives.
Members also help with state championship events and take part in service projects. Applicants such as Reyna and Perales had to submit an online application and letters of recommendation, write an essay on the importance of athletics and activities and make a video statement about their school.
Perales has competed in several sports at Burlington-Edison, including swimming and cross-country. Reyna is a standout wrestler for Mount Vernon.
They're the second and third Skagit County students to be selected for the committee. The other was Burlington-Edison's Brayden Konkle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.