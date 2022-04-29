The Skagit Trail Builders moved a lot of rock April 23 as the group continued work on the approaches to a bridge spanning Hill Creek inside the Northern State Recreation Area east of Sedro-Woolley.
Once completed, the bridge will lead hikers and bikers on a soon-to-be-constructed path that will make the Pump House Trail into a loop.
The group of 15 volunteers was split into three teams. One spread top soil and planted grass seed at the start of trail, another worked on the supports for the bridge addition and a third prepped rock for transport across the creek.
To get rock across the creek, the group used a hi-line rigging system to shuttle three buckets of rock at a time. The hi-line used a pair of anchor points along with cables, ropes, pulleys and a trolley.
Kip Jacob and Amy O’Reilly of Sedro-Woolley worked to hook the rock-filled buckets onto the trolley before easing them on their way down the hi-line.
Awaiting on the other side of the creek was Jerry Granahan of Burlington, Robert Slabodnik of Sedro-Woolley and Cayden Wiles, a junior at Burlington-Edison High School. The trio unhooked the buckets from the trolley and emptied the rocks into a large pile. The empty buckets were then re-hooked and pulled back to the other side of the creek.
The process was repeated over and over.
“I’ve volunteered a couple times before,” Wiles said. “But I have never done anything like this.”
Wiles was using his time with the group to fulfill the necessary hours needed to to earn his third Varsity in Volunteering letter.
Though there was plenty of work on both ends of the hi-line, it beat the alternative of having to lug the buckets back and forth by hand.
“This is so cool,” O’Reilly said. “I have learned so much not only about this (pointing to the hi-line) but about so many aspects of trail building.”
Granahan was busy not only unloading rock, but constructing a framework to be filled with rock as part of a lengthy ramp on the bridge’s west side approach.
Granahan, along with Skagit Trail Builders Executive Director Jim “JT” Taylor and trail engineer Art Tuftee constructed the hi-line the day before.
“It took us about three hours,” Granahan said. “We’ve used this sort of apparatus before, several times. It just saves so much manpower.”
Though a lot of work was done April 23, this project will take a couple work parties before it is completed.
“It takes a lot of time and material,” Granahan said. “Once all the shot rock (larger rock) is placed, we’ll fill it in with ballast (smaller rock). It’s going to take some time, but once it’s done, it’s going to look good.”
For information on volunteering with the Skagit Trail Builders, go to skagittrailbuilders.org.
