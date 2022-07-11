The Skagit County Recycling and Transfer Station had to close to self-haulers Monday because it didn't have enough containers moving out the waste, but by mid-afternoon, there was a promise of a solution that should allow the station to open Tuesday.
The problem is that BNSF Railroad had not delivered enough shipping containers by Monday to move the garbage out. But BNSF assured Skagit County staff that a "full spot" was being reserved for the county, Skagit County Public Works Director Grace Kane said.
"That means we’ll have 24 to 26 bins (containers) to fill up, which means we can open up again tomorrow," she said Monday afternoon.
That should take care of the immediate problem, but these issues have been plaguing several counties in the region since January. Officials agree the problem seems to be the ability of BNSF to keep shipping containers moving, whether that's due to lack of containers or a shortage of staff.
"We can move the garbage if we have containers," Eddie Nersten, Skagit Transfer Station manager, said Monday. "If they don't deliver us containers again tomorrow, then we'll definitely be closed."
It caused problems for Island County in late June and some major problems for Snohomish County in the spring. The Snohomish County Council ended up having to pass a $2 million emergency contract to have Waste Management help clear garbage that built up at its transfer stations.
"In May we shut down for two days on Mother’s Day weekend and moved about 10 million tons of trash that had piled up over that period of time," said Kelly Snyder, Public Works director for Snohomish County.
The backlog of garbage becomes a safety hazard in more ways than one.
Huge piles of trash can catch on fire as they decompose, so they cannot sit for too long in a pile at a transfer station, Snyder said.
"That’s a pretty dangerous situation," she said. "We had 24-hour watches, taking temperatures, looking for smoke."
Snohomish County is in better shape now, but the root of the problem remains the same — keeping the shipping containers moving. And that's something beyond the counties' direct control.
Two messages were sent Monday via the BNSF media form seeking comment from BNSF about a shortage of containers.
An emailed BNSF media response Monday evening from Lena Kent stated only: "Thank you for reaching out. BNSF does not provide containers or bins for trash transportation. The containers are owned by the customers and BNSF provides the transportation."
The response did not address BNSF's role in why the county's waste was sitting still and did not address a question about its plans to help get the waste moving.
A third media request was then sent asking to speak to someone about moving the waste.
Snyder said Snohomish County has met with the railroad and the congressional delegation about the issue, doing whatever it can to keep solutions on the forefront. While each county technically handles its own waste issues, the impact on one is going to have some effect on the others.
"This is absolutely 100% a regional issue,” she said.
As of Monday, the Skagit Transfer Station at Ovenell Road was still able to accept waste from commercial haulers picking up residential waste, Nersten said. But anyone bringing their own trash was out of luck.
"There are no other options for garbage hauling," he said. "People will just have to hold onto it."
The delays cause work backlogs that don't just end with the transfer station.
"We have commercial roofers and such I had to turn away," Nersten said. "They're heading back to the job site with full trucks."
There's only so much that can be done until those shipping containers arrive.
"We're too full, and it's too dangerous" to keep piling the waste into limited space, he said.
* CORRECTS spelling of Eddie Nersten
* UPDATES with emailed response from BNSF
